ROME, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy's cabinet will meet on Dec. 7 to discuss the country's national recovery plan, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said on Friday.

Rome is expected to receive more than 200 billion euros ($242.88 billion) from the European Recovery Fund designed to help EU nations hardest hit by the coronavirus.

