ABIDJAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The two main challengers to Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara in the Oct. 31 election, Henri Konan Bedie and Pascal Affi N'Guessan, will boycott the vote, Affi N'Guessan told supporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams)