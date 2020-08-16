J-League Results

Aug 16 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the J-League on Sunday (start times are JST) Kashima Antlers (1) 2 Vissel Kobe (1) 2 Wednesday, August 19 fixtures (JST/GMT) Kawasaki Frontale v Cerezo Osaka (1900/1000) Yokohama v Kashima Antlers (1900/1000) Shonan Bellmare v Nagoya Grampus (1900/1000) Shimizu S-Pulse v Yokohama F. Marinos (1900/1000) Gamba Osaka v Urawa Reds (1900/1000) Vissel Kobe v Kashiwa Reysol (1900/1000) Sanfrecce Hiroshima v Tokyo (1900/1000) Consadole Sapporo v Oita Trinita (1930/1030) Vegalta Sendai v Sagan Tosu (1930/1030)-postponed