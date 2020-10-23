Jaguars active K Lambo, place DT Jones on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars activated kicker Josh Lambo from injured reserve on Thursday and placed defensive tackle Abry Jones on the same list.

Lambo has missed the past four games with a hip injury. He is one of five players to kick in games for Jacksonville this season.

Lambo made all three field-goal attempts and was 6 of 7 on extra points before suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

Brandon Wright was the kicker in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins before suffering a groin injury, and Aldrick Rosas handled the duties in Week 4 before being placed on the practice squad due to sustaining an undisclosed injury.

Stephen Hauschka was the kicker in Week 5, but he missed both field-goal attempts -- including a badly shanked 24-yarder -- and was released.

Jon Brown got the call for his first NFL appearance last week against the Detroit Lions and split two field-goal attempts. Brown was released Thursday.

Lambo, 29, is in his fourth season with the Jaguars and sixth overall. He played his first two campaigns with the then-San Diego Chargers.

Lambo has made 88.7 percent (126 of 142) of his field-goal attempts in 73 career games. He has connected on 91.3 percent (136 of 149) of his extra points.

Jones, 29, was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury and will be required to miss at least three games. He had eight tackles in five games this season.

Jones has 196 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 105 career NFL games (52 starts) in eight NFL seasons, all with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville also promoted rookie tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad to the active roster.

--Field Level Media