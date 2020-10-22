Jaguars DE Lynch comes out of retirement

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some help for their defense.

The team announced Wednesday that defensive end Aaron Lynch decided to come out of retirement and was reinstated from their reserve/retired list to their exempt/commissioner permission list.

Lynch, who had signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars on May 5, was expected to provide leadership and experience to a young defensive front that includes Pro Bowler Josh Allen and first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson, but he voluntarily walked away in August after a few days of training camp.

Now, he returns and he will have to go through five days of COVID-19 testing before he is allowed to return to the facility. The Jaguars will then need to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

A fifth-round pick of San Francisco in 2014, Lynch rejoins Jaguars director of player personnel Trent Baalke, who was the general manager of the 49ers when they drafted him at No. 150 overall. Lynch spent four seasons with the 49ers before playing for the Chicago Bears the past two years.

For his career, Lynch has 105 tackles and 20 sacks, 12.5 of them in his first two seasons with the Niners. He has played in 73 games and made 22 starts in his six seasons.

--Field Level Media