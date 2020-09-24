Jaguars K Lambo (hip) headed to injured reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is headed to injured reserve with an ailing left hip, coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday.

Brandon Wright is expected to be elevated from the practice squad to play on Thursday for the Jaguars (1-1) in their home game against the Miami Dolphins (0-2).

Lambo, who will be sidelined for at least three games on injured reserve, made all three of his field-goal attempts and six of seven extra-point tries in the first two games this season.

Lambo, 29, is 126 of 142 on field-goal attempts and 136 of 149 on extra-point tries in 32 career games with the then-San Diego Chargers (2015-16) and 41 with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars signed Lambo in October 2017 after he was cut by the Chargers.

