Jaguars place RB Thompson on COVID list

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed running back Chris Thompson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday one day before a matchup with the Chargers at Los Angeles.

In a corresponding move, running back Devine Ozigbo was activated from injured reserve after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Thompson, in his first season with the Jaguars after seven seasons at Washington, has played in six games but does not have a start. He has six carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Ozigbo, who has not played this season, saw action in 10 games with the Jaguars last season, carrying the ball nine times for 27 yards.

James Robinson, Jacksonville's No. 1 running back, has started all six games this season. He has 85 carries for 362 yards and three touchdowns.

