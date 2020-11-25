Jaguars to start veteran QB Glennon vs. Browns

The Jacksonville Jaguars are turning to veteran quarterback Mike Glennon against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in what will be his first start since early in the 2017 season.

Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that Gardner Minshew, who has missed the past three games with a thumb injury, is nearing full recovery and will back up Glennon this week.

The odd man out is rookie Jake Luton, the starter in Minshew's absence. He went 0-3 as a starter for Jacksonville (1-9), which has lost nine straight.

Marrone said he talked to all three quarterbacks Wednesday morning, telling Luton, "We really like a lot of things that you're doing, but we're just going to take a step back and kind of digest things for a while and just look at things and get you back on track."

In losses to the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, Luton completed 60 of 110 pass attempts (54.5 percent) for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

In the 27-3 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, he was 16-of-37 passing for 151 yards and also threw four interceptions.

Glennon, 30, made his most recent start on Sept. 28, 2017, while playing for the Chicago Bears. He was 1-3 as a starter and benched for Mitchell Trubisky.

He has a career record of 6-16. In 29 career games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Bears, he's thrown for 5,163 yards with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Glennon has yet to play for the Jaguars this season.

