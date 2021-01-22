Jake DeBrusk scores in shootout as Bruins edge Flyers

Jake DeBrusk scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the host Boston Bruins past the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Thursday.

Nick Ritchie had one goal and one assist, while Brandon Carlo, Jack Studnicka and Charlie Coyle also scored goals for the Bruins. David Krejci added two assists.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 22 saves, including several spectacular ones late in overtime.

James van Riemsdyk scored two goals for the Flyers, while Claude Giroux and Travis Sanheim had one goal apiece.

Jake Voracek contributed three assists to eclipse the 700-point mark for his career.

Kevin Hayes added two assists, and Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 39 shots.

The Flyers missed all three shots in the shootout.

The Flyers were without several key players such as Sean Couturier (costochondral separation), Morgan Frost (fractured rib) and Phil Myers (shoulder dislocation).

Boston dominated the opening period, but neither team scored thanks in large part to Hart's 14 saves.

The Flyers were awarded a power play less than six minutes into the second and nearly scored when Voracek hit the crossbar. Giroux capitalized on the next shot as he notched his first goal of the season for a 1-0 lead at 6:17.

Krejci found himself wide open in front at 12:54 of the second yet couldn't elude Hart with the shot.

Just after another power play ended, van Riemsdyk deflected home a pass by Voracek for a 2-0 advantage at 17:31 of the second.

The Bruins came out aggressively in the third and closed within 2-1 at 57 seconds when Studnicka recorded his first career goal. It was Boston's first even-strength goal of the season.

The Bruins then quickly tied the game at 2 when Coyle scored at 2:07.

Philadelphia went ahead 3-2 when the puck ricocheted off Sanheim's skate and into the goal at 7:13.

Ritchie equalized at 3 on the power play at 13:22. Carlo then gave the Bruins a 4-3 advantage at 15:18.

The Flyers tied the game again at 4 when van Riemsdyk notched his second goal on the power play at 16:28.

