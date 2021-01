LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie's new debut date is Oct. 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Richard Pullin)