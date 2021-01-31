James Harden might miss Nets' game at Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets might be without three-time NBA scoring champion James Harden for Sunday's game against the host Washington Wizards.

Harden, who has been averaging just under 40 minutes per game since his arrival in a mid-January trade from the Houston Rockets, has a left thigh contusion, according to the team's injury report.

Harden is averaging 24.5 points, 11.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game for the season, but 24.3, 11.8 and 7.8, respectively, in the eight games since he was the centerpiece of the four-team trade that also involved the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It would be the first game Harden has missed since forcing the trade from the Rockets.

The Nets, meanwhile, might have another of their big three, Kevin Durant, back in the lineup on Sunday.

Durant was not available in Friday's 147-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder because he was resting his surgically repaired Achilles. The former Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA Finals MVP was removed from the team's injury report.

At 13-8, the Nets are second in the Eastern Conference.

--Field Level Media