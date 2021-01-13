SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

J&amp;J likely to apply for EU approval for COVID vaccine in February -lawmaker

13 Jan 2021 / 19:44 H.

    BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.

    "EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our (EU lawmakers) group meeting this morning that the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is likely to submit an application for approval to the EU for their vaccine in February," said Peter Liese, who represents health matters for the EU's centre-right group, the assembly's largest. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Jason Neely)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast