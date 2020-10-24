SEARCH
J&amp;J preparing to resume U.S. trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

24 Oct 2020 / 08:44 H.

    Oct 23 - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it was preparing to resume a large clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States after an independent safety panel recommended enrollments for the study.

    Last week, the company paused its late-stage trial after a study participant became ill.

    J&J at the time said it was not clear if the volunteer had received the vaccine or a placebo and that it would take at least a few days for an independent data and safety monitoring board to evaluate the illness. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

