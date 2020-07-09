SEARCH
Japan, Australian leaders share concern over East, South China Seas

09 Jul 2020 / 18:24 H.

    SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, shared serious concerns over various moves in the East and South China Seas in their video meeting on Thursday, a Japanese government spokesman said.

    Asked at a media briefing if the two leaders' concerns expressed in the meeting were directed to China, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Naoki Okada declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alex Richardson)

