TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Japanese coast guard said a man rescued earlier on Friday who was believed to be one of the crew of a capsized cattle ship has died, Kyodo news said.

The man was unconscious when found, the coast guard had said. It is still searching for more than 40 crew who went missing after a ship carrying cattle from New Zealand to China capsized in stormy weather in the East China Sea. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)