SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Japan former formin Kishida announces candidacy to succeed PM Abe

01 Sep 2020 / 13:55 H.

    TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida officially announced on Tuesday that he would run for a ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) election to choose Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor.

    Abe said on Friday he was resigning because of poor health, his long-running battle with ulcerative colitis ending his tenure as Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

    The president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kim Coghill)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast