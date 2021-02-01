Japan govt does not plan to repatriate nationals from Myanmar -official

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar, but it is watching the situation, a foreign ministry official said.

There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the government had been advising citizens to put off travel there, said the official, who asked to remain unidentified, adding that there are no plans at this point to change that advisory. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)