Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
JAPAN HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS APPROVED PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE
14 Feb 2021 / 16:28 H.
JAPAN HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS APPROVED PFIZER'S COVID-19 VACCINE
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Closing date for new registrations/updates extended to Feb 25 - Tengku Zafrul
PRIME
New Zealand orders largest city Auckland into snap Covid lockdown
PRIME
Harassment: Know your rights during a roadblock
PRIME
Floral industry slightly affected by MCO
PRIME
Fire destroys 100 fuel tankers on Afghanistan-Iran border, probe launched
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters
14 Feb 2021 / 16:38
Avalanche end hiatus, start four-game set with Knights
Reuters
14 Feb 2021 / 16:33
UPDATE 4-Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Doubles Seeds Progress
Reuters
14 Feb 2021 / 16:30
UPDATE 2-Tennis-'I'm not a machine', third seed Thiem slumps out
Reuters
14 Feb 2021 / 16:30
GOING VIRAL
BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s latest video update sends fans into a frenzy
Going Viral
10 Feb 2021 / 16:08
Texas lawyer turned up at a court hearing as a cute kitten
Going Viral
10 Feb 2021 / 13:39
Minari nominated in 10 categories for 26th Critics Choice Awards with Best Picture
Going Viral
09 Feb 2021 / 14:00
Lee Soo-man, founder and former CEO of SM Entertainment
SM Entertainment ordered to pay US$18 million after tax audit with founder under scrutiny
Going Viral
09 Feb 2021 / 13:31