TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Executives from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have decided to hold the party's leadership election on Sept. 14, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The date is expected to be approved at a general meeting of the party on Wednesday afternoon, the source said.

The party's leader will almost certainly become premier because of its majority in the lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Shri Navaratnam)