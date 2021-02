TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The minister overseeing Japan's vaccination programme, Taro Kono, said on Tuesday the European Union has approved the first shipment of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan.

It appears each shipment requires EU approval, Kono said. He did not disclose how many doses the first shipment will contain. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)