TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three adjacent prefectures to combat a rise in coronavirus infections.

The emergency state would take effect on Friday and run through Feb. 7, he said at the start of a government task force meeting on COVID-19 countermeasures.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Tetsushi Kajimoto)