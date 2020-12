TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would do his utmost to quickly prepare a coronavirus vaccine that can be provided to people in need.

Suga also told a news conference he would decide on an economic stimulus package early next week, adding that green and digital initiatives would be core to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Alex Richardson)