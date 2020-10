JAKARTA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that he is aiming to make a speedy decision on the disposal of contaminated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

Suga was speaking at a news conference in Jakarta at the end of his first foreign trip, during which he also visited Vietnam. (Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Shri Navaratnam)