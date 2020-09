TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese ruling party politician Seiko Noda will not run in the race to head the Liberal Democratic Party and succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.

The former internal affairs minister had been one of few LDP politicians interested in becoming Japan's first female prime minister, according to media. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)