Japan's economy expands annualised 21.4% in July-Sept, rebounds from COVID-19 slump

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew an annualised 21.4% in July-September, data showed on Monday, rebounding sharply from the previous quarter's record postwar slump in a sign the country is emerging from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) beat economists' median estimate of a 18.9% gain.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)