TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, a favourite in opinion polls to become the next premier, will run in the ruling LDP leadership election, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday, citing members of Ishiba's faction.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has also indicated he intends to run in the race, according to a source with the direct knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)