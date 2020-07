TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is preparing to visit Britain around mid-August, mainly to discuss an bilateral trade agreement with British trade minister Liz Truss, Jiji news agency said on Friday.

If the visit takes place, it would be the first trip abroad by a Japanese minister since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Jiji said, citing government sources.

