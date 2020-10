TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday arrangements are being made for British trade minister Liz Truss's visit to Japan, but they have not been finalised.

Japan and Britain hope to formally sign an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) on Oct. 23, two sources have told Reuters.

Nishimura said Japan had already welcomed Britain's interest in joining the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and would offer necessary information. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Andrew Heavens)