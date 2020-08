TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to resign, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Public broadcaster NHK earlier said Abe, who has battled the disease ulcerative colitis for years, wanted to avoid causing problems for the government due to the worsening of his condition. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by David Dolan and Clarence Fernandez)