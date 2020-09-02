SEARCH
Japan's Suga says to run for leadership race, wants to avoid vacuum

02 Sep 2020 / 16:27 H.

    TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga officially declared on Wednesday he would run for leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a race he is widely tipped to win to become the next prime minister.

    Speaking to a briefing, Suga said he wanted to run to avoid a political vacuum at a time when the world's third-largest economy grapples with the impact of the pandemic. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsuji Kajimoto; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

