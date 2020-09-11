Japan's Suga: want to cut cellphone charges in Japan by around 40%

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Cellphone charges in Japan should be cut by around 40% from current levels, Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to become the next prime minister, said on Friday.

Suga also said that a major reason for the sharp rise in inbound tourism that Japan has seen over the past years was that it was made easier to obtain visas.

Suga, who is widely expected to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and thereby the next leader of Japan, made the comments on an online broadcast by his political party. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson)