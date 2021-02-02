Japan says EU vaccine export curbs affecting its supplies - Kyodo

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's vaccine rollout chief said on Tuesday that European Union export curbs on COVID-19 vaccines are having an impact on supplies to the country, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The export restrictions could lead to delays in Japan's vaccination campaign, Taro Kono told reporters, according to the report. Kono said last week that growing nationalism over supplies of COVID-19 shots could lead to retaliation and disruptions to global supplies. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill)