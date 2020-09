TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan has told Mauritius it would offer support on an "unprecedented scale", Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday, after a Japanese-owned ship struck a coral reef off the country's southeast coast in late July and spilled oil.

Motegi was speaking to reporters after a phone call with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Writing by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Hugh Lawson)