Japan says it strongly supports democracy in Myanmar, against reversal of process

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan said that it strongly supports democracy in Myanmar and that it was against the reversal of the process, calling for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained on Monday after the military seized power.

"The Japanese government has up to now strongly supported the democratic process in Myanmar, and oppose any reversal of that process," said a statement released by the Foreign Ministry in the name of foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

"We strongly call on the military government to restore democracy as soon as possible," it added.

