TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi on Tuesday ordered the country's Self Defense Forces to send nurses to a city in northern Hokkaido prefecture that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, media said.

Kishi ordered the dispatch of two teams of five Self Defense Force nurses to hospitals in the city of Asahikawa, public broadcaster NHK said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Andrew Heavens)