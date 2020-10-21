Japan to set emission ambition of net zero by 2050 - Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japan's government will next week pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The goal will be announced by new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a speech to lawmakers, and will include specific measures including promoting renewable energy, Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Environment/Japan-to-reduce-greenhouse-gas-emissions-to-net-zero-by-2050 said.

Japan has been criticized for its heavy use of coal-fired power generation and is the only G7 nation still building coal plants at home. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Andrew Heavens)