Jays acquire RHP Walker in trade with Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

The Mariners will receive a minor league player who is not part of the Blue Jays' 60-man player pool, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported.

Walker, 28, is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season. He has struck out 25 and allowed eight walks and five home runs in 27 innings.

Originally a first-round draft pick by Seattle in 2010, Walker owns a 33-33 career record with a 3.95 ERA and 503 strikeouts in 102 games (99 starts) with the Mariners (2013-16, 2020) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-19).

Walker missed most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

--Field Level Media