Jazz beat Pacers behind Donovan Mitchell's near triple-double

Donovan Mitchell flirted with his first triple-double, scoring 27 points with 11 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 103-95 win over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

The outcome gave the Jazz their fourth straight win and 15th victory in 16 games.

Rudy Gobert contributed 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Jazz capped an undefeated, three-games-in-four-days Eastern Conference road swing, which began with back-to-back wins in Atlanta and Charlotte.

Former Pacers standout Bojan Bogdanovic didn't have a great shooting game, making 5 of 14 shots from the field, but still ended up scoring 18 points and grabbing five rebounds against his old team.

Jordan Clarkson added 17 points off the bench, and Joe Ingles chipped in seven points and nine rebounds as he helped to fill in for Mike Conley. The Jazz's starting point guard tweaked a hamstring Friday in Charlotte.

Domantas Sabonis totaled 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Indiana before fouling out. Doug McDermott added 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon netted 15.

This was the second close home loss in as many games for the Pacers, who have now dropped five of six overall.

Sabonis squared things up at 83-83 with a layup and two free throws, but the Jazz fired back with an 8-2 run moments later to take control down the stretch.

Two Mitchell freebies and a Bogdanovic 3-pointer sparked the pivotal surge. Brogdon converted a free throw after Bogdanovic was assessed a technical foul, but Ingles answered with a triple for a 94-86 lead.

The Pacers pulled within two at 68-66 on a Brogdon layup, but Clarkson gave the Jazz a little cushion with three baskets in a minute-and-a-half stretch. Utah took a 75-68 lead into the fourth quarter.

Indiana opened the game with a Sabonis 3-pointer and moved ahead 14-9 after a Brogdon basket.

Mitchell answered with a step back jumper followed by a pair of Clarkson 3s during an 8-0 run.

A Derrick Favors tip-in and a Georges Niang 3 helped Utah build a 25-20 lead after one quarter despite the Jazz not scoring for the final two minutes.

The first half ended knotted up 47-47, setting up a tightly contested second half.

