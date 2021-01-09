Jazz F Joe Ingles' consecutive games streak snapped

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles failed to take the court for the first time in over five years on Friday night.

Ingles (right Achilles) was sidelined for Utah's road matchup at Milwaukee, snapping his streak of 418 consecutive games played, including postseason.

The last time Ingles missed a contest was Dec. 16, 2015.

Head coach Quinn Snyder admitted that Ingles would have tried to tough it out if given the opportunity.

"I know he'd be playing if he could," Snyder said. "There's been a lot of times that he's played through pain and probably an injury that he hasn't told us about at times. But, obviously, you miss a player in the short run like Joe, but he'll be back. He's just gotta get healthy and we try to do what we can do to make up for not having him."

Ingles has been a solid role player for the Jazz in his seventh season in the NBA. He's currently averaging 10 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

With Ingles' streak snapped, Sacramento Kings guard Corey Joseph now is the active leader in consecutive games played (274).

--Field Level Media