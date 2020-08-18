Jazz PG Conley to return during first-round series vs. Denver

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is being tested daily for the coronavirus and could be back within four days, ESPN reported during Game 1 of the Western Conference playoff series with the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Conley plans to be back for either Game 3 or Game 4 after leaving the NBA bubble near Orlando for the birth of his son, according to ESPN's Doris Burke.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series between the sixth-seeded Jazz and third-seeded Nuggets is on Wednesday afternoon, with Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

Conley had made his intentions clear in an Instagram post last month celebrating his sixth wedding anniversary with his wife, Mary Peluso. "Can't wait for baby #3 in August! This bubble won't keep me from that," he posted.

Conley, 32, averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 47 games (41 starts) in his first season with Utah in 2019-20.

He was traded by Memphis to the Jazz in July 2019 after spending his first 12 NBA seasons with the Grizzlies.

Drafted No. 4 overall in 2007 out of Ohio State, Conley has career averages of 14.9 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 835 games (799 starts).

--Field Level Media