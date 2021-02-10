Jerami Grant powers Pistons over Nets

Jerami Grant tied his career high with 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 122-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Delon Wright had 22 points and nine assists and Saddiq Bey made all six of his field-goal attempts while scoring 15 points for Detroit. Mason Plumlee supplied 14 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks and Josh Jackson added 13 points in the victory.

Kyrie Irving, who missed Brooklyn's previous game with a sprained finger, led his club with 27 points and seven assists. James Harden contributed 24 points, 12 assists and five blocks. Jeff Green and Landry Shamet chipped in 10 points apiece for Brooklyn, which dropped its third straight.

Nets forward Kevin Durant missed his second consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Detroit, which led most of the way, shot 56 percent from the field while the Nets shot 50 percent.

The Pistons led 38-26 at the end of the first quarter. They opened the second quarter with an 11-3 spurt to stretch their lead to 20 points. Jackson scored six of those points.

The Nets then chipped away and got their deficit down to nine, 63-54, by halftime. Irving and Harden combined for 26 first-half points, while Grant led Detroit with 17 points.

The Pistons' lead was still nine, 79-70, midway through the third quarter after Grant knocked down a 3-pointer.

A 7-0 spurt pulled Brooklyn, capped by an Irving 3-pointer, cut its deficit to two points.

Detroit refused to give up the lead and another Grant 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in the quarter made it 94-86.

The Pistons nudged the advantage into double digits once again at 101-89 on a Bey 3-pointer.

When Green drained a 3-pointer with under five minutes remaining, the Nets pulled within nine again at 108-99.

The Pistons scored the next five points and Bey knocked down a couple more long balls in the final 1:11 to seal their victory.

--Field Level Media