Jesse Puljujarvi, Oilers add to Senators' misery

Jesse Puljujarvi scored his first two goals of the season to lead the host Edmonton Oilers past the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Tuesday.

Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl each scored once for the Oilers while Connor McDavid and Tyson Barrie added two assists apiece. Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen made 23 saves.

Cedric Paquette and Tim Stutzle scored in the Senators' ninth consecutive loss (0-8-1). Marcus Hogberg stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Draisaitl and McDavid both extended their point streaks to eight games. McDavid now has five goals and 14 assists on his streak. Draisaitl, who had six assists in the Oilers' 8-5 victory over the Senators on Sunday, has seven goals and 10 helpers during his run.

McDavid notched his first assist of the night on the opening goal. He was part of a slick passing play with Tyson Barrie and then Nurse, who fired a shot from the point past Hogberg at 9:42 of the first period.

Puljujarvi burst through the Senators' defense alone on a lead pass from McDavid and scooped up his own rebound to score his first of the night at 12:45 of the first. Just 1:44 later, Draisaitl added the Oilers' third goal.

Puljujarvi, 22, got his second 5:30 into the second period. Parked in front of the net, he knocked down a shot from Evan Bouchard and the puck bounced past Hogberg.

Paquette put the Senators on the scoreboard at 12:06 of the middle frame. Logging his first goal and point with Ottawa, the center who won the Stanley Cup last year with the Tampa Bay Lightning fired a shot past Koskinen.

Stutzle added one more for the Senators 29 seconds left on the clock. Derek Stepan sent Stutzle ahead with a long pass, and the 19-year-old fooled Koskinen through the five hole.

In their past nine games, the Senators have been outscored 45-19.

