The Winnipeg Jets canceled their practice Saturday because of a potential exposure to COVID-19.

The team said "the decision was made out an abundance of caution" but did not offer additional details. An update about Sunday's practice schedule would be forthcoming, the team said.

The Jets are scheduled to visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Winnipeg opened the season Thursday night with a 4-3 home win over the Calgary Flames.

--Field Level Media