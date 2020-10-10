Jets close facility after presumed false positive test

The New York Jets sent players and coaches home and closed their practice facility on Friday after a presumptive positive COVID-19 test, but later confirmed it as a false positive.

The person with the presumptive positive was believed to be a player. The Jets conducted tests on all players, coaches and personnel later on Friday and came away with no positive tests.

"This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel," the franchise announced in a post on Twitter.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday. The Cardinals departed east as scheduled early Friday evening.

The Jets, in the released statement, said the organization followed all established NFL protocols including player isolation, follow-up tests and contact tracing. The franchise believes the game will be played as scheduled.

"We look forward to our game this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals," the statement read.

The winless Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco at quarterback with Sam Darnold injured. Darnold suffered a shoulder injury in the team's Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

--Field Level Media