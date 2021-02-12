Jets continue domination of Senators in 5-1 win

Paul Stastny recorded a goal and an assist and Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves to lift the host Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Captain Blake Wheeler, Mathieu Perreault, Nikolaj Ehlers and Neal Pionk also tallied for the Jets, who have outscored Ottawa by a 19-8 margin en route to winning all four encounters this season. Mark Scheifele notched a pair of assists to join Pionk with five-game point streaks.

Josh Norris scored with 8:18 remaining in the third period, however the Senators were unable to solve Hellebuyck again. The reigning Vezina Trophy recipient improved to 7-0-0 with one shutout in seven career starts versus Ottawa.

Matt Murray yielded three goals on 15 shots through two periods before being relieved by Marcus Hogberg (nine saves). The Senators have dropped four in a row and 13 of their last 14 games (1-12-1).

Ottawa held a decisive 18-6 edge in shots on goal in the first period before surrendering the first goal of the game just eight seconds into the second.

Murray mishandled a dump-in behind the net and Mason Appleton alertly sent a diagonal feed out front. Stastny buried his shot from the left circle for his third goal of the season and first since Jan. 26.

The Jets doubled the advantage just under eight minutes later after Murray's attempted breakout pass was intercepted by Kyle Connor. The puck was worked to Dylan DeMelo, who wired a shot from the point that appeared to deflect off Ottawa forward Evgenii Dadonov and into the net for first goal of the season.

Wheeler capped Winnipeg's three-goal second period by scoring with 27 seconds remaining in the session. Stastny's nifty backhanded cross-crease feed found Wheeler, who made no mistake for his fourth goal of the season.

Scheifele's slick feed set up Perreault's second goal of the season to give the Jets a 4-0 lead at 2:58 of the third period. Scheifele added his second assist by setting up Pionk's wraparound goal with 6:15 left to play.

