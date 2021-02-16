Jets survive late onslaught by Oilers, 6-5

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists as the visiting Winnipeg Jets held on for a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The Jets held leads of 4-1 and 5-3 during the game, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' equalizer made it a 5-5 scoreline 2:55 into the third period.

At the 6:22 mark of the final frame, Scheifele forced a turnover in the Oilers' end and then passed to Josh Morrissey for a booming long-range slapshot. Blake Wheeler tipped Morrissey's shot into the net for the game's winning goal.

Winnipeg is 2-1-0 with 15 goals scored in three games against the Oilers this season. The Jets are 9-2-1 in their last 12 meetings with Edmonton.

The Oilers lost for just the second time (6-2-0) in their last eight games.

Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, while Neal Pionk had two assists. Mason Appleton, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mathieu Perreault scored the Jets' other goals.

Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson each scored two goals for the Oilers, with Chiasson collecting his first two markers of the season. Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard, and Tyson Barrie each had two assists.

Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton.

Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, standing tall against constant Edmonton pressure. The Oilers outshot the Jets by a 45-24 margin in the game.

Twenty-two of those Edmonton shots came during a wild second period that saw both teams score three goals. Appleton and Ehlers scored within the first three minutes to give Winnipeg a 4-1 lead and chase Oilers goalie Mike Smith from the game.

Smith allowed four goals on 11 shots. Mikko Koskinen stopped 11 of 13 shots after replacing Smith.

The goaltender change seemed to spark the Oilers, who outshot the Jets by a 22-9 margin in the second period. Nugent-Hopkins (on a power play), Yamamoto and Chiasson all scored in the frame, but Perreault's third goal of the season retained the Jets' momentum.

Scheifele has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) over a seven-game points streak.

Oilers defenseman William Lagesson suffered an undisclosed injury in the second period and didn't return to the game.

The two teams play again on Wednesday in Edmonton.

--Field Level Media