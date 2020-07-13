Judge seeks clarity on the scope of Trump's clemency order for Roger Stone

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The federal judge who presided over Roger Stone's criminal case ordered the government on Monday to explain the scope of President Donald Trump's order commuting Stone's prison term, saying it was unclear whether the clemency decision also impacts his term of supervised release by the U.S. probation office.

Trump's decision to commute the sentence of Stone, a longtime friend and adviser, spared him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.