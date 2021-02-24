Justin Thomas on Tiger Woods accident: 'I'm sick to my stomach'

Justin Thomas learned of Tiger Woods' single-car accident Tuesday while preparing for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Fla., and was staggered to hear about his good friend.

"I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of your, now my closest friends get in an accident," Thomas said, choking back tears. "Man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."

Woods was injured in a single vehicle rollover accident in California on Tuesday morning near Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded at approximately 7:12 a.m. to the scene in the area between Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics used the jaws of life to remove Woods, who was alone in the car, from the vehicle.

"It's sickening," Adam Scott said. "He's our hero out here. You think guys like Tiger and Kobe Bryant are untouchable, but they're not. I just hope he's all right."

Xander Schauffele said the "mood has been very quiet."

"Everyone I've talked to has been in a strange mood due to the news. I was talking to my caddie about the impact (Tiger's) had on the game. It's not good for us, not good for the game of golf. All we can do is hope that he's fine and has a speedy recovery," Schauffele said.

Reaction has been pouring in from across the country.

Jack Nicklaus said he and his wife, Barbara, are "deeply concerned."

"We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery," Nicklaus said.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley released a statement.

"Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National Family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us," Ridley said. "We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time."

The PGA Tour also released a statement.

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods' car accident today," the Tour said in a statement. "We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement, saying "Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!"

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, whom Woods dated from 2013 to 2015, tweeted: "Praying for TW right now."

Athletes such as Alex Rodriguez, Karl-Anthony Towns, Julian Edelman, Isaiah Thomas, Trae Young, Myles Garrett, Reggie Bush, Tim Brown and Michael Phelps were just a few who raised up prayers to Woods on Twitter.

Tweeted Magic Johnson: "Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods. ... Let us all pray for his speedy recovery."

Officials said the injuries are not life-threatening but his agent, Mark Steinberg, said Woods was in surgery with multiple leg injuries, with compound fractures reportedly in at least one of his legs.

Woods was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. The Los Angeles Fire Department said Woods is in serious condition.

--Field Level Media