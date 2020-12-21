Justin Thomas teams with dad to win PNC Championship

Team Thomas, which paired World No. 3 Justin Thomas with his father and coach, Mike, won the PNC Championship on Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Fla.

Team Thomas opened with seven consecutive birdies, and Mike drained a 5-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a round of 15-under 57 in the scramble format. They earned a one-shot victory over Vijay Singh and son Qass in the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member.

Team Thomas finished 25 under in the two-day event, in which Tiger Woods was playing for the first time, paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. They both wore Tiger's traditional Sunday red with black pants, and the father-and-son team fired a second consecutive 10-under-par 62 to finish seventh.

Charlie is the youngest competitor in PNC Championship history. He flashed a Tiger-like fist pump after making a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 10.

"It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had," Tiger said. "It's memories we'll have for our entire lives.

"It was special for both of us. He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more. ... I'm proud of how he handled everything."

Team Thomas posted eight birdies on the front side and seven on the back nine to win the $200,000 first prize.

"Wish every tournament was as fun as this one," tweeted Justin, a 13-time PGA Tour winner who was playing this event for the first time. "Love you pops. What a week!!"

Team Singh reeled off nine consecutive birdies, starting at No. 2, in its 14th start at the PNC Championship since 2003.

Team O'Meara (Mark and son Shaun) and Team Trevino (81-year-old Lee and son Daniel) tied for third at 23 under. Lee Trevino is the only player to have competed in all 23 PNC Championships.

Team Kuchar, which paired Matt and his 13-year-old son, Cameron, tied for fifth at 22 under after holding the first-round lead at 14-under 58.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer finished tied with 12th at 17-under 127, playing alongside his daughter, Jackie.

The event used a scramble format that allows both team members to hit a tee shot and then select the preferred shot. This procedure continues until the hole is completed.

--Field Level Media