Kamara (foot) misses practice but vows to play Sunday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed Wednesday's practice with a bone bruise in his foot but expects to play on Sunday.

Meanwhile, wideout Michael Thomas was back at practice, listed as limited participation. The same status was listed for quarterback Drew Brees (right shoulder).

Kamara's injury is not considered serious, according to reports.

"You ever stub your toe on the corner of a bedpost or something?" Kamara said. "That (expletive) hurts."

Kamara plans to practice Thursday and Saints coach Sean Payton said the back is day-to-day. The Saints have an key matchup with the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Kamara's 987 yards from scrimmage are the most in the NFL.

Wideout Emmanuel Sanders was back at practice Wednesday after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was on the list for 12 days after testing positive on Oct. 22. He missed two games.

Thomas hasn't played since Week 1 with ankle and then hamstring injuries. He missed Week 5 after being disciplined for an altercation with a teammate at practice.

